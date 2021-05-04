    LeBron James-Produced Docuseries on Son Bronny, Sierra Canyon Renewed for 2nd Season

    May 4, 2021

    The Sierra Canyon Trailblazers are coming back to IMDb TV.

    The docuseries Top Class, which is executive produced by LeBron James and business partner Maverick Carter and follows the high school team of Bronny James, was renewed for a second season:

    Peter White of Deadline noted the second season will begin where the first one ended with the team dealing with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and an interrupted season that ended right before the state championship game.

    Much of the first season focused on a star-studded group that included BJ Boston, Amari Bailey, James, Shy Odom, Zaire Wade and Ziaire Williams.

    The younger James figures to play a bigger role in the second season with some of his former teammates off to the next steps of their basketball careers.

