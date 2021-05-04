    Russell Westbrook Is 2nd-Best PG in NBA History Behind Magic Johnson, Wizards HC Says

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMay 4, 2021
    Rob Carr/Getty Images

    Washington Wizards head coach Scott Brooks made the case for Russell Westbrook as the second-best point guard in NBA history behind Magic Johnson following Monday's 154-141 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

    "Point guards don’t do what he does," Brooks told reporters after Westbrook dropped 14 points, 24 assists and 21 rebounds.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

