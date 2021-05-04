Russell Westbrook 1st Player in NBA History with Multiple 20-Assist, 20-Rebound Games

Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

Washington Wizards star Russell Westbrook made history Monday against the Indiana Pacers.

The nine-time All-Star dished out 24 assists and grabbed 21 rebounds in 39 minutes on the floor, becoming the first player ever in the NBA with multiple 20-assist, 20-rebound games.

Per Stathead, Wilt Chamberlain first pulled off the feat on Feb. 2, 1968, against the Detroit Pistons. Westbrook then did it as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder on April 2, 2019, against the Los Angeles Lakers before Monday's monster outing.

His assist tally also tied the Wizards' franchise record.

By now, most fans have probably chosen their sides when it comes to Westbrook. The 32-year-old's playing style almost makes it impossible to remain indifferent about what he does on a nightly basis and what it means for his team in the bigger picture.

But it shouldn't get lost that Westbrook is on track to average a triple-double for the fourth time in seven seasons. Before the start of that run in 2016-17, Oscar Robertson was the last player to pull it off, a feat that stood for 55 years.

In addition, Westbrook continues to do this as a 6'3" point guard in his early 30s.

While Bradley Beal has been Washington's best player, the Wizards' current position in the play-in tournament picture probably doesn't happen without Westbrook. With Monday's 154-141 victory, the Wizards are 30-35, three games up on the 11th-place Toronto Raptors for the final play-in berth.

