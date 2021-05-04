Blazers' Carmelo Anthony Passes Elvin Hayes for 10th on NBA's All-Time Scoring List

Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images

Only nine players in NBA history have scored more points than Carmelo Anthony.

Anthony entered Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks just nine points behind Elvin Hayes' mark of 27,313 points, which was 10th on the league's all-time scoring list. Anthony passed that total with a three-pointer in the second quarter.

It is a testament to Anthony's longevity that he is still moving up the leaderboard at 36 years old, especially when he played just 10 games in 2018-19 as a member of the Houston Rockets. It looked like his career might have been over at that point, but the Trail Blazers brought him in and gave him a chance to thrive as a secondary scorer.

He posted 15.4 points a night last season and is averaging 13.6 points per game this season as a key presence off the bench for a team on its way to the playoffs.

Still, Anthony is 10th on this list largely because of his dominance in his prime.

The Syracuse product is a 10-time All-Star and six-time All-NBA selection who led the league with 28.7 points per game in 2012-13 as a member of the New York Knicks. He averaged more than 20 points per game in each of his first 14 seasons in the league while establishing himself as one of the best scorers in league history.

While he surely isn't going to catch Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record of 38,387 points, he is closing in on Moses Malone's mark of 27,409 points.

It wouldn't be a surprise if he finished the 2020-21 campaign ninth on the list.