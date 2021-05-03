Wilt Chamberlain Warriors Uniform, Valued at $1.2M, to Be on Memorabilia Stock Market

Set Number: T424 TK1 R1

Most fans are typically priced out of the high-level sports memorabilia market. But owning a piece of Wilt Chamberlain's jersey from his rookie season could cost as little as $10.

TMZ Sports reported David Kohler, president of SCP Auctions, is selling off 95,620 shares in an initial public offering centered around Chamberlain's jersey, which is valued at $1.275 million.

"This is one of the finest game-worn uniforms known to exist in the basketball memorabilia industry," Kohler said. "His rookie uniform, supported by photo documentation that is unprecedented for its era, ranks not only as the finest basketball uniform in the world, but one of the finest uniforms from any sport, period."

The venture works like purchasing any traditional stock, with investors capable of selling off their shares at any time.

Chamberlain was the NBA's Rookie of the Year in 1959-60 after leading the league in points (37.6) and rebounds (27.0). He also beat out Bill Russell for Most Valuable Player, though Russell got the last laugh as the Boston Celtics knocked the Philadelphia Warriors out of the playoffs.

That was the start of the one of the NBA's most legendary individual rivalries.