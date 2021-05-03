Tarver Says Cena Buried Him; Omega-Andrade Rumor; Jericho Talks 'Blood and Guts'

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Michael Tarver Blames Cena for Failed WWE Run

Michael Tarver wrestled with WWE from 2008 to 2011, most notably as a member of The Nexus. Tarver was exiled from the group in October 2010 after being attacked by John Cena and was never seen on television again before his 2011 release due to a groin injury.

According to Tarver, Cena's dislike of him extended backstage. The now-retired wrestler appeared on the Talkin Sass podcast and blamed Cena for burying him.

“It was Cena,” Tarver said. “I don’t have any heat with him now, I make jokes about it. But there was a target on my back. I don’t know why he targeted me, but it is what it is. We ended up on good terms (but) I had to defend myself a lot. Everyone was high on me, and then all the sudden they all turned on me. People wouldn’t shake my hand—they wouldn’t even speak to me.”

While Cena's so-called "burial" of The Nexus has long been discussed in wrestling circles, it's fair to note that several former Nexus members went on to successful WWE careers. Wade Barrett became a five-time Intercontinental champion before retiring from in-ring action. Husky Harris (Bray Wyatt), Skip Sheffield (Ryback) and Michael McGillicutty (Curtis Axel) were all repackaged and had various levels of success. Even Heath Slater, Darren Young, Justin Gabriel and David Otunga stuck with the company for a significant period after the Nexus disbanded.

Tarver and Mason Ryan were the only two Nexus members to not have some level of WWE success. While Cena may have played a part in Tarver's "burial," it's probably unfair to characterize him as being at fault.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Andrade vs. Omega Coming to AAA

Andrade will soon be in a ring facing Kenny Omega—just not in AEW as many fans hoped. The recently released superstar appeared at AAA's Rey de Reys event over the weekend and issued a challenge to Omega for the AAA championship.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Ringside News) said the match has been in the makings for some time.

“I don’t know if it’s official, but I have known about this match since the day Andrade was released. When he did that interview where he said that he wanted to face Kenny Omega. He said that because that match was there," Meltzer said.

Andrade has been competing in Mexican promotions since his WWE release but is yet to make his stateside comeback. It's possible that a match with Omega could be a precursor to Andrade finding himself on AEW or Impact television.

Given Andrade's in-ring talent and charisma, it's only a matter of time before he winds up in one of those two companies. For now, fans will have to tune into AAA's TripleMania event if they want their Andrade-Omega dream match.

Jericho Talks Up Blood & Guts

Chris Jericho spoke to Wrestling Observer Radio about the upcoming Blood & Guts match, calling it "AEW's version of a War Games" while also making it clear the company plans to differentiate itself.

“It’s the first time we’ve ever seen this. Again, it’s not a true and blue WarGames either. The apparatus is different just because of the way and configuration of Daily’s Place, you’ve never seen an apparatus like this.”

“There are some differences to it. So, Blood & Guts really is its own version. It’s not WWE’s version of WarGames. It’s not Dusty’s version of WarGames. It’s AEW’s version of a WarGames. That’s why it’s called Blood & Guts, it’s got a different name to it.

“I like that. I like that it has to be different, not just because we don’t own the copyright for WarGames, because we are actually making this a little bit different from what you’re used to. So, I think it’s one of those one. It’s a destination match. We’ve already sold more tickets than any pandemic show, just for interest on that.”

AEW had plans for Blood & Guts last year but postponed them amid the COVID-19 pandemic. With better planning and arguably an even better storyline with The Pinnacle and The Inner Circle, the Blood & Guts event is shaping up to be one of the most unique in AEW history.

It will be interesting to see how AEW pulls it off and whether the match lives up to the hype of the build.