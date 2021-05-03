Former Ohio State WR Jameson Williams to Transfer to Alabama

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Former Ohio State Buckeyes wideout Jameson Williams has transferred to Alabama, he announced Monday.

“It’s Bama because I felt the want and need of my skill from coach [Nick Saban] as he explained everything to me,” he told BamaOnLine (h/t Hank South of 247Sports.com). “And I also had a great relationship with coach [Holmon] Wiggins from the previous years. He made it most definitely feel like a place that I could be."

