    Former Ohio State WR Jameson Williams to Transfer to Alabama

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMay 3, 2021
    Alerted 3h ago in the B/R App

    Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

    Former Ohio State Buckeyes wideout Jameson Williams has transferred to Alabama, he announced Monday.

    “It’s Bama because I felt the want and need of my skill from coach [Nick Saban] as he explained everything to me,” he told BamaOnLine (h/t Hank South of 247Sports.com). “And I also had a great relationship with coach [Holmon] Wiggins from the previous years. He made it most definitely feel like a place that I could be."

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

