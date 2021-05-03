Trail Blazers Post Photos After Team Evacuated from Hotel Because of Tornado

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

The Portland Trail Blazers arrived in Atlanta for a matchup Monday night with the Hawks only to be greeted by a tornado in the area.

Per the team and center Jusuf Nurkic, the Blazers had to be evacuated after a tornado touched down in the Atlanta region:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

