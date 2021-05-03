Trail Blazers Post Photos After Team Evacuated from Hotel Because of Tornado

Trail Blazers Post Photos After Team Evacuated from Hotel Because of TornadoMay 3, 2021
Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images
The Portland Trail Blazers arrived in Atlanta for a matchup Monday night with the Hawks only to be greeted by a tornado in the area.
Per the team and center Jusuf Nurkic, the Blazers had to be evacuated after a tornado touched down in the Atlanta region:
