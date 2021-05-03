    Trail Blazers Post Photos After Team Evacuated from Hotel Because of Tornado

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMay 3, 2021

    Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Portland Trail Blazers arrived in Atlanta for a matchup Monday night with the Hawks only to be greeted by a tornado in the area. 

    Per the team and center Jusuf Nurkic, the Blazers had to be evacuated after a tornado touched down in the Atlanta region:

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Schroder Likely Out 10-14 Days

      Lakers guard expected to miss time due to health and safety protocols (Shams)

      Schroder Likely Out 10-14 Days
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Schroder Likely Out 10-14 Days

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Insiders Debate NBA's Play-in Tournament 🗣️

      We know how LeBron feels, but what about the rest of the league? @jakelfischer asked team brass to weigh-in on the debate 📲

      Insiders Debate NBA's Play-in Tournament 🗣️
      Portland Trail Blazers logo
      Portland Trail Blazers

      Insiders Debate NBA's Play-in Tournament 🗣️

      Jake Fischer
      via Bleacher Report

      Love Open to Playing with Dame

      Kevin Love welcomes possibility of playing for hometown Blazers: 'If I was wearing a Portland jersey, that’s special'

      Love Open to Playing with Dame
      Portland Trail Blazers logo
      Portland Trail Blazers

      Love Open to Playing with Dame

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      New NBA Power Rankings 📊

      LeBron and the Lakers keep sliding. See the full list with two weeks left ➡️

      New NBA Power Rankings 📊
      Portland Trail Blazers logo
      Portland Trail Blazers

      New NBA Power Rankings 📊

      Mo Dakhil
      via Bleacher Report