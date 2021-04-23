Scottie Pippen Thanks Bulls for Moment of Silence Honoring Son Antron

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Chicago Bulls legend and Basketball Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen thanked his former team for honoring his late son, 33-year-old Antron Pippen, with a moment of silence before its home game at United Center against the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday.

Pippen announced his son's death Monday:

The Bulls issued a statement on Twitter afterward:

Los Angeles Lakers great Magic Johnson also said a few words on Twitter:

Antron Pippen played college basketball for Texas A&M International University and South Georgia Technical College.

He also suited up for the Upstate Heat in the semi-professional World Basketball Association in 2013.