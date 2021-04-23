Scottie Pippen Thanks Bulls for Moment of Silence Honoring Son Antron

Scottie Pippen Thanks Bulls for Moment of Silence Honoring Son AntronApril 24, 2021
Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images
Chicago Bulls legend and Basketball Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen thanked his former team for honoring his late son, 33-year-old Antron Pippen, with a moment of silence before its home game at United Center against the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday.
Pippen announced his son's death Monday:
The Bulls issued a statement on Twitter afterward:
Los Angeles Lakers great Magic Johnson also said a few words on Twitter:
Antron Pippen played college basketball for Texas A&M International University and South Georgia Technical College.
He also suited up for the Upstate Heat in the semi-professional World Basketball Association in 2013.
