    Scottie Pippen Thanks Bulls for Moment of Silence Honoring Son Antron

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIApril 24, 2021

    Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

    Chicago Bulls legend and Basketball Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen thanked his former team for honoring his late son, 33-year-old Antron Pippen, with a moment of silence before its home game at United Center against the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday.

    Pippen announced his son's death Monday:

    The Bulls issued a statement on Twitter afterward:

    Los Angeles Lakers great Magic Johnson also said a few words on Twitter:

    Antron Pippen played college basketball for Texas A&M International University and South Georgia Technical College.

    He also suited up for the Upstate Heat in the semi-professional World Basketball Association in 2013.

