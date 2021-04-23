Chris Paul Trade Rumors: 76ers Made 'Spirited Push' to Land Star PG Before Suns Move

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers reportedly attempted to acquire point guard Chris Paul from the Oklahoma City Thunder this past offseason before he was ultimately dealt to the Phoenix Suns.

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Sixers made a "spirited push" to acquire Paul and "believed there was some traction" before OKC sent CP3 and Abdel Nader to Phoenix for a protected 2022 first-round pick, Kelly Oubre Jr., Ricky Rubio, Ty Jerome and Jalen Lecque.

While the 76ers had interest in Paul, the veteran guard reportedly didn't reciprocate and felt the Suns were the "best fit professionally and personally."

