Warriors vs. Pelicans ESPN Game on May 3 to Feature Marvel-Inspired Presentation

AP Photo/Nick Wass

Stephen Curry and Zion Williamson have been playing like superheroes this season, so it's only fitting that they will be part of a Marvel-inspired television presentation for the May 3 matchup between the Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans.

Per Alicia Jessop of The Athletic, ESPN platforms "will integrate elements from an original Marvel story and iconic characters" during the game.

Jessop added the game's commentary "will be provided from a fully customized Marvel-themed studio."

This comes on the heels of CBS experimenting with a Nickelodeon version of the NFC Wild Card Game between the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints.

That January 10 broadcast featured various Nickelodeon elements, including an image of SpongeBob Squarepants imposed over the field-goal netting and slime that would fill the screen whenever a touchdown was scored.

Since Marvel and ESPN are both owned by the Walt Disney Company, it only makes sense that they would try some kind of crossover broadcast to liven up the television presentation of the NBA.

There are few games that ESPN could have picked that would be more suited to showcasing superheroes.

Curry had a streak of 11 consecutive 30-point games snapped in his last outing, but the two-time NBA MVP is averaging 38.2 points on 46.8 percent three-point shooting since March 29. His 31.1 points per game this season leads the league.

Williamson ranks eighth in the NBA in scoring with 26.9 points per game in 54 starts for the Pelicans.