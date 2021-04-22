Lakers' Anthony Davis to Return from Calf Injury vs. Mavs, Play 15 Minutes

Ronald Cortes/Getty Images

Anthony Davis is set to return to the floor for the first time since February 14, though the Los Angeles Lakers will be carefully watching his every move—and minute.

Head coach Frank Vogel told reporters Davis will start Thursday against the Dallas Mavericks but play no more than 15 minutes and be held out of the second half.

Davis has been away from the court to nurse Achilles and calf injuries that flared up back-to-back.

