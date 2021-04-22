    76ers' Doc Rivers Compares Matisse Thybulle's Closeout Ability to Deion Sanders

    Blake SchusterContributor IApril 22, 2021

    Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

    A night after watching Matisse Thybulle come out of nowhere for a flying block on Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker, Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers continues to rave about the second-year pro. 

    While speaking to reporters Thursday, Rivers compared Thybulle to former NFL cornerback Deion Sanders for his ability to close out on opponents.

    Few comparisons would seem out of line after Thybulle's block, which is likely to make all the year-end highlight reels in Philadelphia. 

    Thybulle finished with three blocks on the night to go with three assists, three rebounds and two steals despite going 0-for-4 from the field in an overtime loss to the Suns. 

    It's clear Thybulle can impact the game whether he scores or not. He'll have another chance to prove he can do it all on Thursday against the Milwaukee Bucks on TNT in primetime.

    Just how Sanders would prefer. 

