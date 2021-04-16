North Texas Assistant Basketball Coach Nelson Haggerty Dies in Car Crash at 47

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

North Texas assistant coach Nelson Haggerty died Friday in a single-car crash at the age of 47.

North Texas' athletics website released a statement:

"Our hearts hurt for Nelson's family, our men's basketball family, the UNT community and everyone Nelson positively impacted during his life and career," North Texas athletic director Wren Baker said as part of the school's statement. "Nelson had many special gifts and talents. He was full of positive energy and encouragement, and he will be missed dearly. Please keep the Haggerty family and our UNT basketball family in your thoughts and prayers."

Haggerty was a Baylor alum who played four seasons with the program from 1991-95. The Bears offered their condolences to his family and friends on Twitter:

During his senior season at Baylor, Haggerty led the nation with 10.1 assists per game.

Haggerty just finished his second season as an assistant coach on the Mean Green's staff under head coach Grant McCasland.

Prior to joining North Texas, Haggerty spent 10 seasons at Midwestern State. His final eight years with the program were as head coach. The Texas native went 155-87 and was named Lone Star Conference Coach of the Year twice with the Mustangs.

Haggerty won four Lone Star Conference regular-season titles, two conference tournament titles and made appearances in the NCAA Division II tournament in each of his first five seasons with the Mustangs.