Micky Arison 'Disappointed' Dwyane Wade Didn't Reconsider Heat Ownership Role

Miami Heat governor Micky Arison expressed his disappointment Friday that Dwyane Wade has joined the ownership group for the Utah Jazz rather than the Heat.

After the Jazz announced Wade had purchased a stake in the organization, Arison tweeted that he wished the 13-time All-Star had joined the Heat's ownership group:

Prior to his final NBA season in 2018-19, Wade expressed a desire to take on an ownership role.

"I definitely want to be a part of ownership in the NBA," Wade told Joel Weber of Bloomberg in 2018. "I’m not going to try to buy a team. I don’t have that kind of bread, but I definitely want to be a part of a great ownership group. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is all about players being involved in an ownership capacity."

The Heat seemed like a natural landing spot. Wade is the best player in franchise history, won three NBA titles in Miami and played 15 seasons with the organization. The Heat retired his No. 3 jersey in 2020.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the percentage of Wade's stake in the Jazz is unclear, but NBA bylaws require at least a 1 percent ownership share.

Wade told Wojnarowski "there are going to be a lot of things that I'll want to be involved in" with the Jazz.

Ryan Smith has been Utah's majority owner and team governor since purchasing the franchise from the Miller family in October.