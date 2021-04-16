DeMarcus Cousins, Clippers Agree to 2nd 10-Day Contract

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers are keeping DeMarcus Cousins around for at least 10 more days.

Per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the Clippers announced Friday they have signed Cousins to a new 10-day contract.

Los Angeles has been playing without starting center Serge Ibaka since March 15 after he suffered back injury.

Head coach Tyronn Lue told reporters on April 11 that Ibaka wouldn't be with the team during its three-game road trip that ends on Friday night against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Cousins signed his first 10-day deal with the Clippers on April 5. The four-time All-Star began this season with the Houston Rockets before being waived on Feb. 23 after making 25 appearances for the team.

Lue has gradually integrated Cousins into the rotation. He has appeared in three games since April 6. The 30-year-old's 15 minutes of action on Wednesday against the Detroit Pistons were his most as a member of the Clippers.

Cousins has been effective in limited playing time for the Clippers. He is averaging six points on 46.7 percent shooting off the bench.

The Clippers will play five games for the duration of Cousins' second 10-day contract. They have won seven consecutive games and rank third in the Western Conference with a 39-18 record.