Lightning Airbnb Lets Fans Sleep Next to the Stanley Cup for $5K

Casey Brooke Lawson/NHLI via Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Lightning are offering one lucky fan and five of their friends the opportunity of a lifetime: a night with the Stanley Cup.

According to Ben Montgomery of Yahoo Sports, the Lightning are turning one of their suites at Amalie Arena into an Airbnb for one night only on April 24.

The first fan to book the reservation when it goes live can stay the night in the Amalie Arena suite with five other guests. The cost to book the suite is $5,000, which will benefit the Lightning Foundation and the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay.

In addition to getting to sleep near the Stanley Cup, the lucky winner and their friends will have their own private happy hour complete with champagne and a five-course meal.

They will also be treated to a tour of the arena, private ice time, a chance to sound the goal horn and a movie on the Lightning Vision screen.

The Lightning won the Stanley Cup last season when they beat the Dallas Stars in six games in the Stanley Cup Final.

That marked the second Cup win in franchise history for the Bolts and their first since the 2003-04 season.

Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman won the Conn Smythe Trophy as MVP of the playoffs thanks to his 10 goals and 12 assists in 25 games.

Tampa is once again in position to challenge for the Stanley Cup this season, as its 60 points are tied for the second-most in the NHL with the Carolina Hurricanes, Washington Capitals, Vegas Golden Knights and Toronto Maple Leafs. The Colorado Avalanche lead the way with 64 points.