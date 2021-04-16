Diego Maradona's 1st World Cup Jersey to Be Auctioned; Expected to Sell for $200k

Photo By David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Sports memorabilia collectors will have the opportunity to bid on Diego Maradona's jersey from his first World Cup appearance with Argentina in 1982.

Per TMZ Sports, Maradona's iconic shirt is being put up for auction with an opening bid of $65,000.

TMZ noted that experts are anticipating the final sale price will climb as high as $200,000.

Per the official lot details on GottaHaveRockandRoll.com, the jersey is autographed by Maradona himself and was worn by the legendary superstar during Argentina's game against Belgium in June 13, 1982.

Argentina lost in the second group stage in the 1982 World Cup. He scored two goals in a 4-1 victory against Hungary during the first group stage.

Maradona appeared in four World Cups during his illustrious career. He led Argentina to the championship in 1986 with a 3-2 win over West Germany in the final.

The Golden Boy died in November at the age of 60 after suffering a cardiac arrest two weeks after undergoing surgery to remove a blood clot from his brain.