Steph Curry on Warriors' 4-Game Winning Streak: 'We Have Another Level to Get to'

The Golden State Warriors have won four straight games after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers 119-101 on Thursday evening.

After the game, Warriors point guard Stephen Curry spoke with reporters (h/t Kerith Burke of NBC Sports Bay Area) about the team's win streak and noted the team still has to reach further heights.

“We have another level to get to, but it’s nice it’s turning into wins," Curry said.

The Warriors had lost seven of eight games before beating the Milwaukee Bucks 122-121 on April 6 but suffered a setback against the Washington Wizards 110-107 three nights later.

Golden State has been on a roll ever since, though, winning its last four games by an average of 20.25 points per matchup. That's allowed the Warriors to improve to 28-28, good enough for ninth in the Western Conference.

The team appears to be in good spirits based on postgame comments from Curry and others.

"We're just in a good rhythm. We're all playing together, the defense is coming along," forward Andrew Wiggins said, per Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle.

"I truly believe we can compete with anybody in this league if we're playing well," Warriors forward Juan Toscano-Anderson added.

The Warriors likely aspire for more than a .500 record and a place in the play-in tournament as they enter the last 16 regular-season games.

Of note, they'd probably like to avoid participating in that aforementioned gauntlet, which encompasses the seventh through 10th seeds in each conference.

That may be a tall order with the sixth-place Portland Trail Blazers sitting four games ahead of Golden State and the Dallas Mavericks and Memphis Grizzlies sitting in between the two franchises.

Still, the Warriors' remaining strength of schedule is manageable, ranking 18th in win percentage in the NBA following the Cavs game.

They'll look to win their fifth straight against the Boston Celtics on the road Saturday evening.