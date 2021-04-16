    Lakers' Anthony Davis Cleared for Full On-Court Activity in Calf Injury Rehab

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIApril 16, 2021
    Alerted 8m ago in the B/R App

    Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

    Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, who has been out since Feb. 14 after being diagnosed with a right calf strain and a re-aggravation of his right Achilles tendonosis, has been cleared for full on-court activity.

    Lakers head coach Frank Vogel revealed the news to reporters (h/t Lakers reporter Mike Trudell) on Thursday.

    Vogel added that the Lakers will be cautious with Davis' minutes upon his return, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic. AD will likely start with a 15-minute restriction in his first game back.

    Davis, an eight-time All-Star who helped guide the Lakers to the NBA championship last year, has averaged 22.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 23 games this season.

    Some encouraging and optimistic news about Davis emerged via ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on NBA Countdown (h/t ESPN's Dave McMenamin) this past Saturday. Wojnarowski said that Davis could be returning to the court within 10-14 days from that point.

    He also said Lakers medical personnel planned to evaluate Davis on Thursday, and apparently, that observation went well considering Vogel said Davis will be cleared for full-court work.

    L.A. has struggled without Davis. If you omit his brief, injury-shortened appearance in a Feb. 14 game against the Utah Jazz, the Lakers have gone 17-5 with AD on the court and 17-16 otherwise. Being without LeBron James since March 20 due to a high-ankle sprain has also hindered the Lakers' progress, but L.A. is still fifth in the Western Conference.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Given the reported timelines, Davis will likely be out for the remainder of the Lakers' homestand, which closes with back-to-back games against the Jazz on Saturday and Monday.

    L.A. will then hit the road for a four-game trip beginning next Thursday against the Dallas Mavericks.

    Until Davis returns, expect Kyle Kuzma to continue to start at power forward. Kuzma's 24 points helped guide the Lakers to a 101-93 road win over the Charlotte Hornets in their last game.

    Related

      James Wiseman Out for Season

      Warriors confirm the star rookie 'will miss the remainder of 2020-21 season' after having knee surgery

      James Wiseman Out for Season
      NBA logo
      NBA

      James Wiseman Out for Season

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      How Knicks Unlocked Nerlens 🔐

      Numbers don't lie. @Jonwass details how Noel's strong play has quietly become an NBA storyline to watch 📲

      How Knicks Unlocked Nerlens 🔐
      NBA logo
      NBA

      How Knicks Unlocked Nerlens 🔐

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report

      LaVine Likely Out 10-14 Days

      Bulls star (NBA protocols) could miss as many as eight games in big blow to Chicago's playoff run (Shams)

      LaVine Likely Out 10-14 Days
      NBA logo
      NBA

      LaVine Likely Out 10-14 Days

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      2021 NBA Free-Agency Rankings 📝

      @AndrewDBailey ranks the top five players at every position who could be available this offseason

      2021 NBA Free-Agency Rankings 📝
      NBA logo
      NBA

      2021 NBA Free-Agency Rankings 📝

      Andy Bailey
      via Bleacher Report