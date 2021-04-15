    2021 WNBA Draft Results: Complete Round-by-Round Selections and Twitter Reaction

    Blake SchusterContributor IApril 15, 2021
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    Jennifer Pottheiser /NBAE via Getty Images

    Only weeks ago, some of the biggest stars in women's college basketball were battling during another epic NCAA tournament. On Thursday, they'll come together once again—not as competitors, but as colleagues joining the ranks of professional athletes, fulfilling lifelong dreams—as the WNBA draft tips off.

    Texas' Charli Collier, Finland's Awak Kuier, Tennessee's Rennia Davis and Arizona's Aari McDonald headline the top prospects available, and it's more than likely the Dallas Wings will land at least two of them. 

    The Wings hold three of the first five picks of the draft and are likely to end the night with a revamped roster after finishing 8-14 overall in 2020.

    Check back here for live updates as the draft gets underway live on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET.

    Round 1

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    1) Dallas Wings (via New York): Charli Collier, C, Texas

    2) Dallas Wings: Awak Kuier, F, Finland 


    3) Atlanta Dream: Aari McDonald, G, Arizona 


    4) Indiana Fever: Kysre Gondrezick, G, West Virginia


    5) Dallas Wings (via Washington and New York): Chelsea Dungee, SG, Arkansas

    The Wings used their first three picks to completely rebuild their frontcourt around Collier and Kuier, but Dungee will complement the duo quite well moving forward.

    At Arkansas, Dungee averaged 22.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals last season, becoming the Razorbacks' all-time leading scorer with 2,147 points. The third-team All-American in 2021 should be able to immediately contribute in Dallas as the Wings continue to rebuild. 

    6) New York Liberty (via Connecticut and Phoenix): Michaela Onyenwere, F, UCLA

    7) Los Angeles Sparks (via Dallas): Jasmine Walker, F, Alabama 
    8) Chicago Sky (via Phoenix and Dallas): Shyla Heal, G, Australia
    9) Minnesota Lynx: Rennia Davis, F, Tennessee
    10) Los Angeles Sparks: Stephanie Watts, G, USC 
    11) Seattle Storm: Aaliyah Wilson, G, Texas A&M
    12) Las Vegas Aces: Iliana Rupert, F, France

    Round 2

    1) Dallas Wings (via New York): Dana Evans, G, Louisville
    2) Las Vegas Aces (via Indiana): Destiny Slocum, G, Arkansas
    3) Atlanta Dream: Raquel Carrera, C, Spain
    4) Chicago Sky (via Dallas and Los Angeles): Natasha Mack, F, Oklahoma State


    5) New York Liberty (via Washington): DiDi Richards, G, Baylor
    6) Seattle Storm (via Connecticut): Kiana Williams, G, Stanford
    7) Indiana Fever (via Chicago): Unique Thompson, F, Auburn
    8) Connecticut Sun (via Phoenix): DiJonai Carrington, G, Baylor 
    9) Connecticut Sun (via Minnesota): Micaela Kelly, G, Central Michigan
    10) Los Angeles Sparks: Arella Guirantes, G, Rutgers
    11) Seattle Storm: N'dea Jones, F, Texas A&M
    12) Indiana Fever (via Las Vegas) Trinity Baptiste, F, Arizona 

    Round 3

    1) New York Liberty: Valerie Higgins, F, Pacific
    2) Indiana Fever: Chelsey Perry, G, UT-Martin
    3) Atlanta Dream: Lindsey Pulliam, G, Northwestern
    4) Los Angeles Sparks (via Dallas): Ivana Raca, F, Wake Forest
    5) New York Liberty (via Washington): Marine Fauthoux, PG, France
    6) Connecticut Sun: Aleah Goodman, G, Oregon State
    7) Indiana Fever (via Chicago): Florencia Chagas, G, Argentina
    8) Phoenix Mercury: Ciera Johnson, C, Texas A&M
    9) Indiana Fever (via Minnesota): Maya Caldwell, G, Georgia
    10) Los Angeles Sparks: Aina Ayuso, G, Spain
    11) Seattle Storm: Natalie Kucowski, F, Lafayette
    12) Las Vegas Aces: Kionna Jeter, G, Towson

    Related

      Twitter Reacts as Collier Is Selected in 2021 WNBA Draft

      Twitter Reacts as Collier Is Selected in 2021 WNBA Draft
      WNBA logo
      WNBA

      Twitter Reacts as Collier Is Selected in 2021 WNBA Draft

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      MJ Will Present Kobe at HOF

      Michael Jordan will present Kobe Bryant in Naismith Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Full list of presenters in app 📲

      MJ Will Present Kobe at HOF
      WNBA logo
      WNBA

      MJ Will Present Kobe at HOF

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Wings Trade No. 7 Pick to LA

      Dallas gives Sparks their 7th overall and 2022 second-round pick for a 2022 first-round selection in the WNBA draft

      Wings Trade No. 7 Pick to LA
      WNBA logo
      WNBA

      Wings Trade No. 7 Pick to LA

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      WNBA Draft: Schedule, Round 1 Order and Predictions

      WNBA Draft: Schedule, Round 1 Order and Predictions
      WNBA logo
      WNBA

      WNBA Draft: Schedule, Round 1 Order and Predictions

      Jake Rill
      via Bleacher Report