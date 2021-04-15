2021 WNBA Draft Results: Complete Round-by-Round Selections and Twitter Reaction

Jennifer Pottheiser /NBAE via Getty Images

Only weeks ago, some of the biggest stars in women's college basketball were battling during another epic NCAA tournament. On Thursday, they'll come together once again—not as competitors, but as colleagues joining the ranks of professional athletes, fulfilling lifelong dreams—as the WNBA draft tips off.

Texas' Charli Collier, Finland's Awak Kuier, Tennessee's Rennia Davis and Arizona's Aari McDonald headline the top prospects available, and it's more than likely the Dallas Wings will land at least two of them.

The Wings hold three of the first five picks of the draft and are likely to end the night with a revamped roster after finishing 8-14 overall in 2020.

Check back here for live updates as the draft gets underway live on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET.

Round 1

1) Dallas Wings (via New York): Charli Collier, C, Texas

2) Dallas Wings: Awak Kuier, F, Finland



3) Atlanta Dream: Aari McDonald, G, Arizona



4) Indiana Fever: Kysre Gondrezick, G, West Virginia



5) Dallas Wings (via Washington and New York): Chelsea Dungee, SG, Arkansas

The Wings used their first three picks to completely rebuild their frontcourt around Collier and Kuier, but Dungee will complement the duo quite well moving forward.

At Arkansas, Dungee averaged 22.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals last season, becoming the Razorbacks' all-time leading scorer with 2,147 points. The third-team All-American in 2021 should be able to immediately contribute in Dallas as the Wings continue to rebuild.

6) New York Liberty (via Connecticut and Phoenix): Michaela Onyenwere, F, UCLA

7) Los Angeles Sparks (via Dallas): Jasmine Walker, F, Alabama

8) Chicago Sky (via Phoenix and Dallas): Shyla Heal, G, Australia

9) Minnesota Lynx: Rennia Davis, F, Tennessee

10) Los Angeles Sparks: Stephanie Watts, G, USC

11) Seattle Storm: Aaliyah Wilson, G, Texas A&M

12) Las Vegas Aces: Iliana Rupert, F, France

Round 2

1) Dallas Wings (via New York): Dana Evans, G, Louisville

2) Las Vegas Aces (via Indiana): Destiny Slocum, G, Arkansas

3) Atlanta Dream: Raquel Carrera, C, Spain

4) Chicago Sky (via Dallas and Los Angeles): Natasha Mack, F, Oklahoma State



5) New York Liberty (via Washington): DiDi Richards, G, Baylor

6) Seattle Storm (via Connecticut): Kiana Williams, G, Stanford

7) Indiana Fever (via Chicago): Unique Thompson, F, Auburn

8) Connecticut Sun (via Phoenix): DiJonai Carrington, G, Baylor

9) Connecticut Sun (via Minnesota): Micaela Kelly, G, Central Michigan

10) Los Angeles Sparks: Arella Guirantes, G, Rutgers

11) Seattle Storm: N'dea Jones, F, Texas A&M

12) Indiana Fever (via Las Vegas) Trinity Baptiste, F, Arizona

Round 3

1) New York Liberty: Valerie Higgins, F, Pacific

2) Indiana Fever: Chelsey Perry, G, UT-Martin

3) Atlanta Dream: Lindsey Pulliam, G, Northwestern

4) Los Angeles Sparks (via Dallas): Ivana Raca, F, Wake Forest

5) New York Liberty (via Washington): Marine Fauthoux, PG, France

6) Connecticut Sun: Aleah Goodman, G, Oregon State

7) Indiana Fever (via Chicago): Florencia Chagas, G, Argentina

8) Phoenix Mercury: Ciera Johnson, C, Texas A&M

9) Indiana Fever (via Minnesota): Maya Caldwell, G, Georgia

10) Los Angeles Sparks: Aina Ayuso, G, Spain

11) Seattle Storm: Natalie Kucowski, F, Lafayette

12) Las Vegas Aces: Kionna Jeter, G, Towson