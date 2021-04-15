Charli Collier to Wings: Twitter Reacts as Center Is Selected in 2021 WNBA Draft

Elsa/Getty Images

The Dallas Wings selected 6'5" center Charli Collier with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 WNBA draft.

Collier was widely expected to be the first name off of the board on Thursday.

But the Wings were just getting started. In addition to the first two picks, Dallas had two other picks in the first round.

In addition to her on-court talent, Collier highlighted her fashion sense on draft night, wearing an outfit designed by Sergio Hudson, who has also styled for Michelle Obama and Kamala Harris.

A Texas native who played collegiately with the Longhorns, the 21-year-old (who turns 22 in September) is the first No. 1 pick from Texas (h/t Nick Moyle of the San Antonio Express-News).

Collier is coming off of a career year at Texas where she shot 51.1 percent from the field and 31.3 percent from three while averaging 19.0 points and 11.3 rebounds per game.

Through three seasons with the Longhorns, she averaged 12.7 points on 46.6 percent shooting (33.3 percent from three) with 8.7 rebounds through 92 appearances.

A standout on the boards (with an average that ranked 17th in Division I in 2020-21), Collier will be in immediate relief to a Wings team that struggled defensively in 2020.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Dallas ranked third-worst in the league in rebounds per game and grabbed 48.3 percent of balls off the glass, just barely ahead of Phoenix, which finished last at 48.2.

The team ranked second-worst in defensive rating (108.0) and points allowed in the paint (40.5).

Collier will be an important asset to a Wings team that is looking to move on from an 8-14 campaign.