Jazz's Jordan Clarkson Played Through Fractured Hand Injury in March

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson revealed he played through a "crack" in his right hand last month.

“During the season, you get a bunch of banged-up, little, small injuries. I’ve had a crack in my shooting hand—my shooting hand was swollen pretty bad, stuff like that. I’m playing through all of those,” Clarkson told Eric Walden of the Salt Lake Tribune. “… It was the [March 3] Philly game on the road—before that game, I saw some doctors and stuff. And, you know, that just is what it is. But I ain’t making no excuses at all. That’s just part of the game, something that I’m getting through and I kept playing through, and everything’s fine—it’s something that we didn’t feel was a big problem.”

Clarkson, a Sixth Man of the Year contender, shot just 34.5 percent from the field during the month of March.

He continued to play despite hand and ankle injuries but ultimately sat out over the last week in hopes of returning his ankle to full health.

Clarkson said he plans to return to the lineup Friday against the Indiana Pacers.

“I think I’m expected to play [Friday],” Clarkson said. “I’m checking all the boxes, making sure I’m good, getting all the swelling out—there’s still a little bruising. But I feel like I’m ready to go.”

Clarkson is averaging 17.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists this season. He is the NBA's leader in points per game off the bench. The Jazz are seventh in the NBA, with their bench averaging 37.7 points per game.

Utah has scored just 29 total bench points in its last two games.