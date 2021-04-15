    Nuggets' Nikola Jokic Earns 90 of 101 2021 NBA MVP Votes in Latest ESPN Straw Poll

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVApril 15, 2021

    AP Photo/David Zalubowski

    Nikola Jokic appears to be running away with the 2021 NBA MVP race based on an ESPN straw poll, via Tim Bontemps of ESPN.

    The Denver Nuggets star earned 90 of 101 possible first-place votes in the latest poll, totaling 969 points in a runaway ahead of second-place Joel Embiid (401 total points). Embiid earned five first-place votes, while Damian Lillard, James Harden, Chris Paul and Kawhi Leonard combined for the remaining six votes.

    Two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo finished third in ESPN's voting despite getting zero first-place votes.

    Jokic has finished in the top 10 of MVP voting in each of the last two years, but he has raised his game dramatically in 2020-21. He entered Thursday averaging 26.0 points, 10.9 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game while shooting 41.8 percent from three-point range, all of which would be career highs.

    The center easily leads the NBA in win shares (12.0), value over replacement player (6.6) and box plus/minus (11.6), per Basketball Reference.

    His production has helped the Nuggets sit fourth in the Western Conference with a 35-20 record.

    The Nuggets' path got even tougher this week with Jamal Murray suffering a torn ACL, giving Jokic the opportunity to further showcase his value for the rest of the season.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Meanwhile, injuries to other top candidates have helped Jokic separate himself from the field. LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Embiid have all missed time because of injuries after all three ranked in the top four of voting during the last ESPN straw poll in February.

    It could create an easy decision for voters by the end of the season.

    Related

      MJ Will Present Kobe at HOF

      Michael Jordan will present Kobe Bryant in Naismith Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Full list of presenters in app 📲

      MJ Will Present Kobe at HOF
      NBA logo
      NBA

      MJ Will Present Kobe at HOF

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      What's Behind Nerlens Noel's Resurgence?

      The NBA judged him too soon. @Jonwass on how the Knicks unlocked Noel's true potential📲

      What's Behind Nerlens Noel's Resurgence?
      NBA logo
      NBA

      What's Behind Nerlens Noel's Resurgence?

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report

      LaMarcus Aldridge Retires

      Seven-time All-Star and Nets big man retires due to irregular heartbeat: 'It is time to put my health and family first'

      LaMarcus Aldridge Retires
      NBA logo
      NBA

      LaMarcus Aldridge Retires

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      2021 NBA Free Agency Rankings 📝

      @AndrewDBailey ranks the top five players at every position who could be available this offseason

      2021 NBA Free Agency Rankings 📝
      Denver Nuggets logo
      Denver Nuggets

      2021 NBA Free Agency Rankings 📝

      Andy Bailey
      via Bleacher Report