Ronda Rousey Says She'll Return to WWE 'Eventually, When I Feel Like It'

Ronda Rousey suggested that a WWE return is in her future, but a timeline for when it will happen remains unclear.

Appearing on Table Talk with WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News), Rousey said the following regarding a WWE comeback: "I actually waited until this moment to tell everybody. I don't know [when I'll return]. When I feel like it. I'll come back when I feel like it. Eventually, when I feel like it."

Rousey has not appeared on WWE programming since competing in the main event of WrestleMania 35 against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair two years ago. Rousey dropped the Raw Women's Championship in that match when she was pinned by Lynch.

At the time, Rousey said she was taking time away from wrestling to start a family. The 34-year-old and husband Travis Browne have not had a child yet, and it is unclear if she would be willing to return to WWE before that happens.

During a recent appearance on The Colin Cowherd Podcast (h/t Sean Rueter of Cageside Seats), WWE President Nick Khan said Rousey would be coming back "at a certain point in time."

Rousey's original WWE contract was reportedly slated to expire on the first night of WrestleMania 37 on April 10, although it is possible a new contract or extension was negotiated without being announced publicly.

If and when Rousey does return, it will be a major coup for WWE, as she was among the company's biggest stars during her one-year run.

Rousey arguably had a better rookie year than anyone in the history of the business, as she and Kurt Angle won a tag team bout over Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in her first match at WrestleMania 34, following by Rousey winning the Raw women's title shortly thereafter and then headlining WrestleMania 35.

The star power Rousey cultivated in UFC played a big role in WWE finally giving women a chance to main event WrestleMania, and there is little doubt that the women's division would be featured heavily again should Rousey return.

WWE doesn't necessarily need Rousey in order to have a great women's division, as Charlotte, Asuka, Rhea Ripley, Sasha Banks, Bianca Belair and Bayley are thriving on their own, but in terms of crossover appeal, there is no denying what Rousey brings to the table.

