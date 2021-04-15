    Houston Rockets Investigating Cyber Attack 'From a Relatively New Ransomware Group'

    Adam WellsApril 15, 2021

    Set Number: SI847 TK1

    The Houston Rockets and FBI are investigating a cyber attack against the NBA franchise's networks. 

    Per Kartikay Mehrotra of Bloomberg on Thursday, the Rockets confirmed an "attempted intrusion" from a "relatively new ransomware group that claims to have stolen internal business data."

    Rockets spokesperson Tracey Hughes said in a statement to Mehrotra the attempted attack did not impact the organization's operations. 

    "It appears that the unknown actors attempted to install ransomware on certain internal systems at the Rockets," Hughes said. "However, our internal security tools prevented ransomware from being installed except for a few systems that have not impacted our operations."

    According to Mehrotra, hacking group Babuk claimed to have stolen 500 gigabytes of Rockets data that includes contracts and non-disclosure agreements and is "threatening to publish it if the team declines to pay."

    The group gained prominence earlier this year for a digital extortion attack on outsoucring company Serco.   

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      🚨 LaMarcus Aldridge Retires

      Seven-time All-Star and Nets big man retires due to irregular heartbeat: 'It is time to put my health and family first'

      🚨 LaMarcus Aldridge Retires
      NBA logo
      NBA

      🚨 LaMarcus Aldridge Retires

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Houston Rockets Stax

      Houston Rockets Stax
      Houston Rockets logo
      Houston Rockets

      Houston Rockets Stax

      Chron
      via Chron

      2021 NBA Free Agency Rankings 📝

      @AndrewDBailey ranks the top five players at every position who could be available this offseason

      2021 NBA Free Agency Rankings 📝
      NBA logo
      NBA

      2021 NBA Free Agency Rankings 📝

      Andy Bailey
      via Bleacher Report

      Rockets Put Up Fight but Fall to Pacers 132-124

      Rockets Put Up Fight but Fall to Pacers 132-124
      Houston Rockets logo
      Houston Rockets

      Rockets Put Up Fight but Fall to Pacers 132-124

      The Dream Shake
      via The Dream Shake