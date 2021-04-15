Clippers 'Looking Forward' to New DeMarcus Cousins Contract, Says Ty Lue

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Los Angeles Clippers head coach Ty Lue suggested that veteran big man DeMarcus Cousins' stay with the team could last beyond the 10-day contract he is playing under.

According to ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk, Lue said Wednesday that he is "looking forward" to Cousins remaining with the Clippers.

Cousins, who is in the midst of his first 10-day contract with L.A., is averaging 6.0 points and 3.0 rebounds per game in three contests with the team.

The 30-year-old saw his most extensive action to date as a member of the Clippers during Wednesday's win over the Detroit Pistons, playing 15 minutes and recording eight points, three rebounds and one steal.

Cousins began the season with the Houston Rockets, but since Houston owns the second-worst record in the Western Conference, it waived Cousins and gave him an opportunity to join a contender.

The Clippers were a logical landing spot considering they sit third in the Western Conference. Also, they have been without veteran big Serge Ibaka for the past 17 games because of a back injury.

While Cousins has played somewhat sparingly, he has provided some much-needed frontcourt depth in support of Ivica Zubac and Marcus Morris.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Clippers rested Morris against Detroit, which is why Cousins saw more playing time than he did in his first two games with the team.

All told, Cousins has appeared in 28 games between the Rockets and Clippers this season, and he is averaging 9.3 points on 38.2 percent shooting to go along with 7.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

It wasn't long ago that Cousins was one of the best bigs in basketball, as he was named an All-Star in four straight seasons from 2014-15 through 2017-18 during stints with the Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans.

Cousins has never bounced back from a torn Achilles suffered during the 2017-18 campaign, as he has been ravaged by injuries ever since.

He appeared in just 30 regular-season games with the Golden State Warriors in 2018-19 and didn't play at all last season after suffering a torn ACL.

Still, Cousins is an experienced and versatile player who could be useful during the Clippers' playoff run, so it is understandable why Lue seemingly has interest in keeping him over the long haul.