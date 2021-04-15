Steph Curry Thinks Klay Thompson's NBA 3-Point Record Is 'Gettable'

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has his sights set on getting back a three-point record he lost to a teammate three years ago.

Speaking to reporters after Wednesday's win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, Curry thinks Klay Thompson's single-game record of 14-three pointers made is "gettable."

Thompson's game against the Chicago Bulls on Oct. 29, 2018, is one of the greatest individual performances in NBA history. He dropped 52 points on 14-of-24 shooting from three-point range in just 27 minutes:

Before Thompson's record-breaking performance, Curry held the NBA record with 13 threes in a single game. He set that mark on Nov. 7, 2016, against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Curry is riding one of the hottest scoring streaks of his illustrious career. The two-time NBA MVP dropped 42 points on 11-of-16 three-point shooting in the Warriors' 147-109 win over Oklahoma City.

Over his past eight games, Curry is averaging 38.9 points on 49.1 percent shooting from behind the arc.

Wednesday was Curry's sixth 40-point game of the season and third in the past five games.