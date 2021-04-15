Mavericks' Rick Carlisle on Luka Doncic's Buzzer-Beater: 'We Had Houdini'

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic took an inbound pass, split two defenders and launched a running one-handed three-pointer within 1.8 seconds to give his team a 114-113 road win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday:

Mavs head coach Rick Carlisle spoke with reporters afterward about Doncic's tremendous effort.

"This is one of those joyous nights where we escaped," Carlisle said, per ESPN's Tim MacMahon. "We had Houdini. He got us out of here alive."

Doncic's has a knack for mind-bending shots, like this logic-defying pregame jumper on Monday:

Carlisle mentioned that he's lost a good deal of money after emerging on the wrong end of bets with Doncic.

"I can't tell you how many thousands of dollars I've lost to him on half-court shots," Carlisle said, per Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News.

"One time in Mexico City, our second year, I paid him off in pesos because I was so pissed about it. I don't bet him anymore."

Doncic's shot Wednesday should likely have some staying power in future highlight reels, with Carlisle noting its potential longevity.

"Luka made one of the signature, special shots that you're going to see for a long time," Carlisle said.

The best part of the shot may be something Doncic revealed postgame, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

Doncic's 29 points led all scorers in the one-point win, which allowed the Mavs to improve to 30-24. They'll return to the court Friday at home against the New York Knicks.