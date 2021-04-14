    Video: 76ers Fans Chant 'KD Sucks' During Win vs. Nets

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVApril 15, 2021

    Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

    Philadelphia fans may want to be careful what they wish for.

    As the Philadelphia 76ers were putting the finishing touches on a 123-117 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, fans at Wells Fargo Center broke out in "KD sucks" chants directed at Kevin Durant.

    The thing is, Durant and James Harden did not play. What's more, Kyrie Irving was on the bench when Brooklyn's role players came charging back and almost stole the game on the road despite trailing by as many as 22 in the fourth quarter.

    The 76ers may have seized sole possession first place in the Eastern Conference with the win, but it was difficult to feel particularly optimistic about the performance.

    If Brooklyn's role players can nearly complete that comeback, having Durant, Irving and Harden together in crunch time during a potential Eastern Conference Finals feels like a precarious situation for Philadelphia.

    Especially if Durant remembers the regular-season chanting.

    Video Play Button
