Nets' Steve Nash: Durant, Griffin, Aldridge Sitting vs. 76ers 'Wasn't Strategic'

    The Brooklyn Nets will be significantly shorthanded in a crucial matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, as Kevin Durant (left hamstring, injury management), Blake Griffin (left knee, injury management) and LaMarcus Aldridge (illness) will all sit. James Harden (right hamstring strain) also remains out.

    Philadelphia guard Danny Green commented that the Nets' shorthanded situation could have been a tactical decision, per Brian Lewis of the New York Post.

    However, Nets head coach Steve Nash denied that was the case, with Lewis and Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reporting his remarks:

    ESPN's Malika Andrews also relayed more comments from Nash regarding the team's current health status:

    The Nets and 76ers are tied atop the Eastern Conference with matching 37-17 records.

    They both entered Monday 3.5 games ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks for third, and the winner of Wednesday's matchup should have the slight upper hand for the No. 1 seed going into the final 17 regular-season games.

    Philadelphia would appear to have the edge going into Monday. The only player listed on the 76ers' injury report is backup guard George Hill, who has been out since Jan. 24 after undergoing surgery on his right thumb.

    However, the Nets will welcome back Kyrie Irving, who returns following a one-game absence for personal reasons. Irving is averaging 27.6 points on 51.4 percent shooting.

    Game time is 7 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center.

