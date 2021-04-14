Manchester City Bests Borussia Dortmund, Will Face PSG in Champions League Semifinal

Federico Gambarini/Pool via AP

For the first time in five years, Manchester City is headed to the UEFA Champions League semifinals after a 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park on Wednesday.

City won 4-2 on aggregate and will take on Paris Saint-Germain in the semifinal.

Phil Foden sealed the team's spot in the next round with a go-ahead goal in the 75th minute.

Manchester City scored both of its goals in the second half. The first was not without controversy, as Dortmund's Emre Can was whistled for a penalty in the 55th minute when the ball appeared to simultaneously hit his head and outstretched arm.

Riyad Mahrez converted the penalty kick to draw level.

City found itself in a bind early after Jude Bellingham got Dortmund on the board with a goal in the 15th minute, making history in the process.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The first-half score was also a nice bit of payback for Bellingham, who had a goal disallowed in the first leg when Dortmund was whistled for a penalty in the lead-up.

Since Dortmund also got a goal in the first leg on the road, Bellingham's score would have been enough to send the team into the semifinal if the score had held.

City got off to a slow start before turning on the jets late in the first half. They had an opportunity to even things in the 32nd minute when Riyad Mahrez got a shot past Marwin Hitz, but Bellingham was able to clear the ball before it crossed the line.

The first half was an onslaught by City as it had 61 percent possession and nine shot attempts, but only one was on target. They were moving at a rapid pace and tried to catch Dortmund's defense off guard.

Manchester City was moments away from settling for a tie in the first leg last week until Foden's goal in the 90th minute made it a 2-1 final.

Trailing at the half is an unusual place for City to be this season, but the few times it has happened before Wednesday, they've struggled to make up the deficit coming out of the intermission:

Dortmund tried moving back on the offensive after Mahrez's goal tied the score 1-1. Mats Hummels had a header attempt from the center of the box that sailed just over the top of the goal.

Time eventually ran out for Dortmund, though it put forth a terrific effort against a juggernaut opponent.

Coming into this match, City manager Pep Guardiola acknowledged there was no way for him to end the day on a high note.

“This is a business, and business is business. Business is winning,” Guardiola said during a Tuesday press conference. “If we don’t win, I will be a failure. If we win, it will be ‘Oh, how good is Pep.’”

That's a byproduct of being in charge of a team with as much talent and resources as the Sky Blues.

Wednesday was the biggest hurdle for Guardiola to clear as he seeks his first Champions League title with City.

With the Dortmund job done, focus will turn toward PSG in the semifinal at the end of the month.

What's Next?

Dortmund/Manchester City will play Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the Champions League semifinal on April 27 or 28.