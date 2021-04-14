Draymond Green Celebrates Steph Curry's Warriors Legacy After Scoring Milestone

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

In the aftermath of Stephen Curry becoming the Golden State Warriors' franchise scoring leader, the two-time NBA MVP celebrated the milestone with one of his longest-tenured teammates.

Draymond Green shared the story on Wednesday about the wine celebration he had with Curry after he passed Wilt Chamberlain on the Warriors' all-time scoring list:

Curry passed Chamberlain in the first quarter of Monday's win over the Denver Nuggets. He finished the game with 53 points, giving him 17,818 points in his career.

Chamberlain scored 17,783 points during his six seasons with the Warriors between Philadelphia and Golden State from 1959-65.

“To be anywhere near him in any record book or now be on top, it’s surreal and it’s wild,” Curry told reporters after the Nuggets game. “If you grow up in the game of basketball and you hear [Chamberlain’s] name, you know it’s something extremely special, no matter what it is.”

Green has spent his entire NBA career playing alongside Curry in Golden State. He was drafted 35th overall in 2012, three years after Curry was selected in the first round out of Davidson.

Klay Thompson, who was drafted in the first round in 2011, is the only current member of the Warriors roster who has been teammates with Curry longer than Green.

The Warriors were the most successful franchise of the previous decade with three championships in four years and five consecutive NBA Finals appearances from 2015-19.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Curry is on pace to average a career-high 30.4 points per game this season. The seven-time All-Star is shooting 41.6 percent from three-point range on 11.7 attempts per game.