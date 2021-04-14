    Lonzo Ball Rumors: Bulls Will Be Knicks' 'Top Competitor' If PG Leaves Pelicans

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVApril 14, 2021

    Steph Chambers/Getty Images

    The Chicago Bulls are reportedly considered the New York Knicks' top competition in landing point guard Lonzo Ball should he part ways with the New Orleans Pelicans.

    According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, the Knicks made a "very light push" for Ball at the trade deadline, while the Bulls "did a lot more of the talking" with New Orleans regarding Ball.

    Ball can become a restricted free agent during the offseason, meaning the Knicks or Bulls would either have to sign him to an offer sheet or trade for him if the Pelicans match any offer Ball.

          

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

