Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3 Confirmed for UFC 264 by Dana White

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

UFC President Dana White has announced that a third fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier is official.

White said on Twitter the next meeting of the two lightweight superstars will be held at UFC 264 in Las Vegas on July 10:

There had been growing speculation in recent weeks that McGregor and Poirier were nearing a deal to fight.

ESPN's Ariel Helwani reported on March 29 that the bout was "close to being finalized."

Both fighters engaged in online squabbling after Poirier called out McGregor for not making good on his pledge to donate $500,000 to the Diamond's charity in the lead-up to their bout at UFC 257.

Poirier tweeted on Sunday that McGregor and his team "stopped responding" to requests to make good on the donation. The Notorious fired back yesterday by tweeting (warning: link contains profanity) that the "fight is off" and he would look for a new opponent on July 10.

Poirier and McGregor have split their first two head-to-head battles. McGregor won the first with a first-round TKO at UFC 178 in September 2014 when they competed in the featherweight division.

At the rematch in January, Poirier got revenge when he scored a second-round TKO. The third fight, like the second, will be contested at 155 pounds.