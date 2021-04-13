Kevin Durant: 'At This Point, I Really Don't Know What to Say' About Police Shootings

David Berding/Getty Images

Monday's Brooklyn Nets at Minnesota Timberwolves game was postponed after police officer Kim Potter shot and killed Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, the day before.

The Nets and T-Wolves played that postponed game Tuesday, and afterward, Nets forward Kevin Durant offered remarks in the wake of the latest police shooting.

"At this point, you just really don't understand what's going on around here. It's different stories every single day about families' lives getting altered because of police brutality. At this point, I really don't know what to say."

The fatal police shooting occurred amid the ongoing trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. The 45-year-old is being tried for second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for the killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, last May. Video showed Chauvin kneeling on a prone and handcuffed Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes after apprehending him for an alleged forgery at a convenience store.

On Tuesday, the Wolves and Nets took the court with black T-shirts reading: "With Liberty and Justice FOR ALL." Players and coaches also spoke out before and after the game amid ongoing protests in the Minneapolis area following the police shooting of Wright.

"Whether he was right or wrong, he shouldn't have to pay with his life," Timberwolves wing Josh Okogie told reporters postgame. "It's sickening, it's sad, it's disgusting and it just has to stop."

Nets head coach Steve Nash also said a few words before the game, with part of his remarks below:

"More tragedy. More senseless tragedy. It's just heartbreaking for everyone in a civilization that behaves this way. I can't imagine what it's like to be African American, to be an African American parent. It's unacceptable. It's devastating to put yourself in their shoes and it's devastating to be a part of it. We're all a part of this community, civilization and culture. It's the same thing over and over again and people are losing their lives for no reason. It's been happening for hundreds of years and we're still here in 2021. It's a tough time. It's a tough time for basketball to be at the forefront but at the same time, we have to move forward and take care of our responsibilities amidst such a devastating situation."