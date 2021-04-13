The Miz Says Bad Bunny Earned Everyone's Respect with WrestleMania 37 Match

Photo credit: WWE.com

Bad Bunny may have gotten the better of The Miz at WrestleMania 37, but that didn't stop the WWE star from showering the Grammy Award-winning artist with praise for his brief run with the promotion.

"Not only did he earn my respect, I think he earned the WWE Universe's respect," The Miz told TMZ Sports. "I think he earned backstage's respect. I think he earned everybody's respect in what some are calling 'The Best Celebrity Match at WrestleMania in History!'"

Celebrity appearances with WWE are often hit or miss, and fans can typically tell when somebody is just going through the motions.

Bad Bunny, on the other hand, rented a house in Orlando near the WWE Performance Center in order to train for WrestleMania. All of that hard work paid off as his Canadian Destroyer on John Morrison was one the most buzzworthy moments of the event.

Bad Bunny's passion for wrestling was also apparent throughout the match as he grasped the finer nuances of what makes for the most compelling story. He wasn't afraid to get roughed up by The Miz and John Morrison, because he knew it would make his and Damian Priest's win feel more meaningful.

Bad Bunny announced his 2022 tour dates during WrestleMania 37, which was a reminder of his primary focus. But fans would likely welcome him back inside a WWE ring when his schedule allows it.