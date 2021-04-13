    T-Wolves, Nets Wear Shirts Urging 'Justice For All' After Daunte Wright Killing

    Adam WellsApril 13, 2021

    Gene Sweeney Jr.

    Members of the Brooklyn Nets and Minnesota Timberwolves wore T-shirts reading "With liberty and justice FOR ALL" during warm-ups prior to their game at the Target Center in Minneapolis on Tuesday afternoon. 

    The shirts are in response to the killing of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, by a police officer in a Minneapolis suburb Sunday. 

    Per Paul Walsh and Liz Sawyer of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter fired the shot that killed Wright. He was pulled over by officers for a traffic violation because the tags on his vehicle were expired. 

    Potter and police chief Tim Gannon resigned Monday. Wright's killing has sparked protests around the United States with calls for justice. 

    The Nets-Timberwolves game was originally scheduled to be played Monday at 8 p.m. ET, but the NBA announced it had been postponed "in light of the tragic events in the Minneapolis area."

    The Minnesota Twins and Minnesota Wild also had their games postponed in response to Wright's death. 

