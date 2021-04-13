Bettor Wins $122K After Making $20K Wager on 3-Leg NBA, MLB Parlay

Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

One bettor turned $20,000 into nearly $122,000 on Monday.

The bettor made a three-leg parlay covering three games: the Los Angeles Angels vs. Kansas City Royals, Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Diego Padres, and the Utah Jazz vs. Washington Wizards.

Throwing down 20 grand on three run-of-the mill regular-season games is certainly a creative way to raise additional funds, and it obviously worked out in a big way.

Betting the Wizards and Jazz to score more than 120.5 points in the first half looked pretty shrewd after they combined for 75 in the opening quarter. Utah's 23-point second quarter might have left the bettor sweating, though.