Isaiah Thomas Reportedly Won't Have Pelicans 10-Day Contract Renewed

Isaiah Thomas' stint with the New Orleans Pelicans is reportedly going to be a short one.

Per ESPN's Andrew Lopez, the Pelicans are not going to renew Thomas' deal after his 10-day contract expired Tuesday.

Lopez did note the Pelicans could attempt to re-sign Thomas at some point, but they are currently exploring the market in the wake of recent injuries to Josh Hart and Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

Head coach Stan Van Gundy told reporters Hart would miss "the vast majority of what’s left of the season" after tearing a ligament in his thumb during an April 1 game against the Orlando Magic.

Alexander-Walker was diagnosed with a moderate left ankle sprain April 6. He will be out of action for at least two weeks.

Thomas signed his 10-day contract with the Pelicans on April 3. He had been a free agent since February 2020 after being waived by the Los Angeles Clippers following a midseason trade from the Washington Wizards.

New Orleans announced the day after Thomas signed with the team that he was unavailable to play due to the NBA's health and safety protocols.

Thomas did appear in three games over the past week. He averaged 7.7 points per contest off the bench, but he only shot 33.3 percent from the field and made three of 12 attempts from three-point range.

The Pelicans (25-29) are currently the No. 11 seed in the Western Conference standings. They trail the Golden State Warriors by one game for the final spot in the play-in tournament.