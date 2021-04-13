Reggie Miller: I Would've Told Michael Jordan 'To Go F--k Himself' If He Recruited Me

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Reggie Miller was one of many NBA legends who was unable to win a championship in part because he had the misfortune of playing at the same time as the peak of Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s.

Despite not winning a title in his storied career, Miller told ESPN's Nick Friedell he never would have considered joining the Bulls even if Jordan had wanted to team up.

"And if Michael Jordan ever would have called me and tried to sway me to come to Chicago, I would have told him to go f--k himself! 'I'll be coming to see you on I-65 or whatever that highway is there. I'll be down to see you,'" Miller said when asked if ever considered leaving the Indiana Pacers.

It's become commonplace for superstars to team up in this era of the NBA. LeBron James kicked off the trend in 2010 when he signed with the Miami Heat to play alongside Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.

Kevin Durant famously left the Oklahoma City Thunder to join the Golden State Warriors in July 2016. Anthony Davis got his wish to play alongside James with the Los Angeles Lakers when he was traded by the New Orleans Pelicans in July 2019.

All three of those moves resulted in the team that acquired the superstar winning at least one championship.

Miller spent his entire 18-year career with the Pacers. He is one of the most decorated NBA players from that generation with five All-Star appearances and held the all-time record for three-pointers made when he retired (2,560).

In 2012, Miller was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Despite that individual success, the one thing that eluded Miller throughout his career was a title. He did play in the NBA Finals once in 2000 but lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in six games.

Miller and the Pacers came as close as any Eastern Conference team did to beating the Bulls in the playoffs during either of their two three-peats. Indiana took them to seven games in the 1998 Eastern Conference Finals, but lost 88-83 in the decisive Game 7.