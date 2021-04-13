Mavs' Luka Doncic Says 'I Don't Understand the Idea Of' NBA's Play-In Tournament

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is the latest NBA player to speak out against the league's decision to adopt a play-in tournament to determine the final two playoff teams in each conference.

Speaking to reporters after Monday's 113-95 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, Doncic explained that he doesn't "understand the idea of a play-in" because of how it devalues regular-season performance.

"You play 72 games to get into the playoffs; then maybe you lose two in a row and you're out of the playoffs. So I don't see the point of that," he said.

Doncic isn't the only notable player who has been critical of the NBA's new playoff format.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green told reporters earlier this month that competing for a spot in the play-in tournament "doesn't motivate me at all."

In an effort to increase competitive balance, the NBA has adopted a four-team tournament before the playoffs that will determine the No. 7 and 8 seeds in the Eastern and Western Conference.

The teams ranked seven through 10 by winning percentage in their respective conference at the end of the regular season will be included in the play-in tournament. The No. 7 and 8 seeds will play one game, with the winner getting the seventh seed in the playoffs.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The loser of the No. 7-8 game will play the winner of the game between the teams ranked ninth and 10th. The winner of that game will be the No. 8 seed in the postseason.

The Mavs are currently the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference with a 29-24 record. They're two games back of the Portland Trail Blazers for the sixth seed.