Peyton Manning to Host 'College Bowl' Quiz Show Premiering in June

Joe Amon/The Denver Post via Getty Images

NBC announced Monday it's set to relaunch College Bowl, a quiz show featuring college students that previously aired from 1959 through 1970, with former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning as the host.

Brian Steinberg of Variety reported NBCUniversal and sponsor Capital One will combine to give out $1 million in scholarship money to students who appear on the program, which is set for a June 22 premiere.

Here's a look at the 12 schools that will take part in the tournament:

Alabama

Auburn

Columbia

Michigan

Minnesota

Ole Miss

Morehouse College

Tennessee

UCLA

USC

Virginia

Xavier of Louisiana

"We're excited to be a part of the reboot of this classic quiz show that brings our customers and viewers alike entertainment they can enjoy with family and friends this summer," Capital One vice president of sponsorships and experiential marketing Byron Daub said.

Cooper Manning, Peyton's brother, will serve as his sidekick on the show, per Matt Webb Mitovich of TVLine.

The last two schools standing will compete for the Capital One College Bowl trophy.

Manning succeeds Allen Ludden and Robert Earle as host of the show. The announcement comes on the heels of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers recently serving as a two-week guest host of Jeopardy! following the death of Alex Trebek in November.

The former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos superstar also hosts Peyton's Places, a show on ESPN+ exploring the history of the NFL, and delivered a memorable performance as host of Saturday Night Live in 2007.