Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre Set for WWE Title Match at WrestleMania Backlash

Photo credit: WWE.com

Bobby Lashley will put the WWE Championship on the line against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania Backlash on May 16.

McIntyre earned the right to challenge Lashley after beating Randy Orton and Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat match to close out Raw on Monday night. Orton appeared to be in position for the victory after hitting Strowman with an RKO. However, McIntyre flew in with a Claymore Kick to break up the pinfall and take Orton out.

The former champion now has a tall task standing in front of him in a little more than a month.

Lashley captured the gold in dominating fashion, quickly putting away The Miz in a Lumberjack match during the March 1 edition of Raw.

The All Mighty made a successful defense against The Miz the following week.

McIntyre was the next Superstar to come for Lashley, hoping to gain a measure of retribution after Lashley played a role in him losing the WWE Championship at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

Unfortunately for The Scottish Warrior, he was unable to fell the champion at WrestleMania 37. Lashley placed McIntyre in the Hurt Lock, and the referee called for the bell after he passed out in the hold.

The Hurt Business may be no more, but that has done little to hinder Lashley's title reign. He doesn't need much help to be a formidable force in the squared circle.