    Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre Set for WWE Title Match at WrestleMania Backlash

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVApril 13, 2021

    Photo credit: WWE.com

    Bobby Lashley will put the WWE Championship on the line against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania Backlash on May 16.

    McIntyre earned the right to challenge Lashley after beating Randy Orton and Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat match to close out Raw on Monday night. Orton appeared to be in position for the victory after hitting Strowman with an RKO. However, McIntyre flew in with a Claymore Kick to break up the pinfall and take Orton out.

    The former champion now has a tall task standing in front of him in a little more than a month.

    Lashley captured the gold in dominating fashion, quickly putting away The Miz in a Lumberjack match during the March 1 edition of Raw.

    The All Mighty made a successful defense against The Miz the following week.

    McIntyre was the next Superstar to come for Lashley, hoping to gain a measure of retribution after Lashley played a role in him losing the WWE Championship at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

    Unfortunately for The Scottish Warrior, he was unable to fell the champion at WrestleMania 37. Lashley placed McIntyre in the Hurt Lock, and the referee called for the bell after he passed out in the hold.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The Hurt Business may be no more, but that has done little to hinder Lashley's title reign. He doesn't need much help to be a formidable force in the squared circle.

    Related

      Grading Monday Night Raw 📝

      👸 Charlotte Flair puts Raw on notice 😳 Retribution attacks Drew McIntyre 📲 Full grades and recap in app

      Grading Monday Night Raw 📝
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Grading Monday Night Raw 📝

      The Doctor Chris Mueller
      via Bleacher Report

      WrestleMania Night 2 Hot Takes 🔥

      👹 It's time to punt on The Fiend 👀 Night 1 better than Night 2? 📲 Catch up on last night's takes

      WrestleMania Night 2 Hot Takes 🔥
      WWE logo
      WWE

      WrestleMania Night 2 Hot Takes 🔥

      Erik Beaston
      via Bleacher Report

      Lashley vs. McIntyre Set for WWE Title Match at Backlash

      Lashley vs. McIntyre Set for WWE Title Match at Backlash
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Lashley vs. McIntyre Set for WWE Title Match at Backlash

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Booking Top Feuds After WrestleMania

      Charlotte vs. Ripley. Rollins vs. Reigns. We give the best options moving forward after The Showcase of the Immortals

      Booking Top Feuds After WrestleMania
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Booking Top Feuds After WrestleMania

      Chris Roling
      via Bleacher Report