Spurs, Magic Lock Arms During Anthem After Police Killing of Daunte Wright

Alex Menendez/Getty Images

Members of the San Antonio Spurs and Orlando Magic locked arms on the court and held a moment of silence Monday following the police killing of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.

Brooklyn Center police said they pulled Wright over Sunday as he was traveling with his girlfriend because of an expired tag. Katie Wright, his mother, said her son had called and told her air fresheners hanging from his rearview mirror were the reason they stopped him.

Upon discovering Wright had an outstanding warrant, officers attempted to place him into custody. However, he reentered his vehicle and an officer shot him from close range.

Police chief Tim Gannon told reporters he believes the officer in question mistakenly thought they were using a Taser instead of a live firearm.

The Minnesota Twins, Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Wild all postponed their scheduled games Monday following the shooting.