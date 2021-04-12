Anthony Mantha Traded to Capitals from Red Wings for Vrana, Panik, Draft Picks

Gregg Forwerck/NHLI via Getty Images

The Detroit Red Wings have moved their leading goal-scorer at the trade deadline.

Anthony Mantha was dealt to the Washington Capitals in exchange for Richard Panik, Jakub Vrana and a pair of draft picks, the Capitals announced.

Mantha, the team's No. 20 pick in 2013, has amassed 21 points through 42 games for the Red Wings this season, by way of 11 goals and 10 assists.

The 26-year-old signed a four-year, $22.8 million deal with Detroit in November. At the time, the Quebec native didn't rule out signing another multi-year deal with the team at the end of his newest deal, per Ted Kulfan of the Detroit News.

"Everyone knows we’re in a rebuild phase, and him signing me to a four-year deal tells me he sees me as a part of the future of the team, part of the guys that are going to help this team win,” Mantha said. “That’s pressure that comes with it."

The Red Wings are holding on to last place in the Central Division standings, at 14-23-6 this season. Their newest acquisitions should at least factor in to give the Red Wings the energy to get through the end of the season, though it's unlikely they can fill in to replace the hole left by Mantha.

Vrana, who has spent all five seasons of his career with the Capitals, has posted 25 points through 11 goals and 14 assists through 39 games this season. Panik, a nine-year veteran who is headed to his sixth team, has posted nine points (three goals, six assists) through 36 appearances this year.

Mantha was a rare bright spot for the Red Wings, who will now have to look for Roddy Fabbri and Adam Erne (10 goals each) to keep it going.