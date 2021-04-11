Knicks Rumors: Norvel Pelle Expected to Sign 2nd 10-Day Contract

Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images

The New York Knicks are expected to sign Norvel Pelle to a second 10-day contract, according to SNY's Ian Begley.

New York originally signed Pelle to a 10-day contract on April 2 to help shore up the frontcourt after Mitchell Robinson underwent surgery on his foot.

The 28-year-old logged three minutes in the Knicks' 125-81 win over the Detroit Pistons on April 3. He finished with three rebounds and two blocks, the pair of denials coming despite the fact he was suffering from a dislocated finger.

Pelle was already building a strong reputation within the organization. The Knicks' decision to give him another 10-day contract is further evidence of that.

New York bought itself a little more time to see what it has with the 6'10" forward. The collective bargaining agreement allows a team to give a player two 10-day contracts before he has to be signed through the remainder of the season in order to remain on the roster.

Even with Robinson injured, Nerlens Noel and Taj Gibson remain options for head coach Tom Thibodeau at the 5. Perhaps Pelle can nonetheless establish himself as a good energy guy off the bench.