    Adam Sandler Praises Will Zalatoris: Happy Gilmore 'Is Watching You and Very Proud''

    Blake SchusterContributor IApril 11, 2021

    AP Photo/Matt Slocum

    Golf's emerging star has found a new fan in one of the sport's most well known, albeit fictional, heroes. 

    As Will Zalatoris entered Sunday at the Masters looking to take the lead from Hideki Matsuyama, Adam Sandler couldn't help but pass along praise on behalf of Happy Gilmore—and it doesn't hurt that Zalatoris has been confused for Gilmore's caddy from time to time. 

    Zalatoris, 24, began the day four strokes back of Matsuyama for the lead and quickly gained three strokes through two holes at Augusta. 

    If he keeps this up, Zalatoris may be able to score a role in the potential Happy Gilmore sequel. After all, he's got a bit of an in at this point. 

