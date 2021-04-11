Adam Sandler Praises Will Zalatoris: Happy Gilmore 'Is Watching You and Very Proud''

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Golf's emerging star has found a new fan in one of the sport's most well known, albeit fictional, heroes.

As Will Zalatoris entered Sunday at the Masters looking to take the lead from Hideki Matsuyama, Adam Sandler couldn't help but pass along praise on behalf of Happy Gilmore—and it doesn't hurt that Zalatoris has been confused for Gilmore's caddy from time to time.

Zalatoris, 24, began the day four strokes back of Matsuyama for the lead and quickly gained three strokes through two holes at Augusta.

If he keeps this up, Zalatoris may be able to score a role in the potential Happy Gilmore sequel. After all, he's got a bit of an in at this point.