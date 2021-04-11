Capitals' Henrik Lundqvist Has Inflammation Around His Heart, Won't Play This Season

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Washington Capitals goaltender Henrik Lundqvist will not make it back to the ice this season, the 39-year-old announced Sunday.

The former New York Rangers star underwent open-heart surgery in January 2021 to address a heart condition but hoped to appear in a game for the Capitals before the season ended. Lundqvist had been working with trainers to rejoin the team, but a recent check-up revealed inflammation around the goalie's heart that will require him to step back from the sport again.

Lundqvist has yet to appear in a game with Washington after signing a one-year, $1.5 million deal in October to join just the second NHL franchise of his career.

