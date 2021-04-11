Clippers Rumors: Yogi Ferrell to Sign 10-Day Contract 'Later Next Week'

Chris Marion/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers are preparing to sign guard Yogi Ferrell to a 10-day contract in the coming days, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

The Indiana product last appeared in the league with the Cleveland Cavaliers in mid January 2021, averaging 9.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in two games. He's played with the G League's Salt Lake City Stars since February 10.

The Clippers are dealing with a few health concerns lately as guard Rajon Rondo (sore right adductor), Patrick Beverley (hand fracture) and Paul George (bruised eye) work on getting back to 100 percent.

Los Angeles is planning to reevaluate Beverley in three to four weeks after he had surgery last week, while Rondo and George are considered day-to-day.

Reggie Jackson, Luke Kennard and Terance Mann are likely to see plenty of playing time as Rondo and Beverley recover, while adding Ferrell should provide the Clippers with some much-needed depth for the time being.

Now in his age-27 season—and having spent time with the Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks and Sacramento Kings as well as the Cavs—Ferrell should be able to enter the fold rather quickly and provide adequate play in short spurts.

That's all Los Angeles will need as it enters Sunday 36-18, third in the Western Conference and 4.5 games back of the Utah Jazz for the top seed.