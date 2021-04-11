    Clippers Rumors: Yogi Ferrell to Sign 10-Day Contract 'Later Next Week'

    Blake SchusterContributor IApril 11, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Chris Marion/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Clippers are preparing to sign guard Yogi Ferrell to a 10-day contract in the coming days, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic. 

    The Indiana product last appeared in the league with the Cleveland Cavaliers in mid January 2021, averaging 9.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in two games. He's played with the G League's Salt Lake City Stars since February 10. 

    The Clippers are dealing with a few health concerns lately as guard Rajon Rondo (sore right adductor), Patrick Beverley (hand fracture) and Paul George (bruised eye) work on getting back to 100 percent. 

    Los Angeles is planning to reevaluate Beverley in three to four weeks after he had surgery last week, while Rondo and George are considered day-to-day. 

    Reggie Jackson, Luke Kennard and Terance Mann are likely to see plenty of playing time as Rondo and Beverley recover, while adding Ferrell should provide the Clippers with some much-needed depth for the time being. 

    Now in his age-27 season—and having spent time with the Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks and Sacramento Kings as well as the Cavs—Ferrell should be able to enter the fold rather quickly and provide adequate play in short spurts. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    That's all Los Angeles will need as it enters Sunday 36-18, third in the Western Conference and 4.5 games back of the Utah Jazz for the top seed. 

    Related

      Report: Clippers plan to sign guard Yogi Ferrell

      Report: Clippers plan to sign guard Yogi Ferrell
      Los Angeles Clippers logo
      Los Angeles Clippers

      Report: Clippers plan to sign guard Yogi Ferrell

      Mirjam Swanson
      via Daily News

      Yogi Ferrell To Sign 10-Day Contract With Clippers After Clearing Protocols

      Yogi Ferrell To Sign 10-Day Contract With Clippers After Clearing Protocols
      Los Angeles Clippers logo
      Los Angeles Clippers

      Yogi Ferrell To Sign 10-Day Contract With Clippers After Clearing Protocols

      Realgm
      via Realgm

      Pierce Says 'Truth Gonna Bounce Back Like Never Before'

      Pierce Says 'Truth Gonna Bounce Back Like Never Before'
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Pierce Says 'Truth Gonna Bounce Back Like Never Before'

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Best Modern-Day Guard from the '96 Draft Class?

      Kobe. Iverson. Nash. Taking a second look at the stacked NBA draft class from 1996 ➡️

      Best Modern-Day Guard from the '96 Draft Class?
      Los Angeles Clippers logo
      Los Angeles Clippers

      Best Modern-Day Guard from the '96 Draft Class?

      Bleacher Report NBA Staff
      via Bleacher Report